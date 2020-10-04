A senior adviser to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Sunday that the Democratic nominee is tested “regularly” for the coronavirus and plans to attend the Oct. 15 town hall-style debate in Miami.

Symone Sanders said the Biden campaign hopes President Trump, who tested positive for the virus late Thursday, is medically able to participate.

“Vice President Biden loves a good town hall,” Ms. Sanders told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Joe Biden will be at that debate.”

Asked if the campaign has contingency plans in case Mr. Biden, who is 77, becomes infected by the virus, Ms. Sanders said she wouldn’t discuss the “inner workings” of the campaign, much as they wouldn’t discuss other security protocols.

Pressed on how often Mr. Biden is tested, Ms. Sanders declined to disclose an interval but said the nominee is tested “before we travel.”

“He’s absolutely receiving a test before we travel,” she said.

Ms. Sanders also said the Biden campaign wishes the president well and looks forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail.

“This is a glaring reminder that this virus is real,” Ms. Sanders said.

