House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is praying for President Trump and hopes his coronavirus battle is a “unifying” moment for the country.

She also said she is not sure where the president might have gotten the virus, including whether someone on Capitol Hill was the source.

“I haven’t heard anything like that,” Mrs. Pelosi told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “I think the optics of it are those who were at the White House were the ones who brought the virus back to Capitol Hill.”

The speaker was likely referring to last weekend’s introduction of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the White House Rose Garden. Two Republican senators who attended, plus other guests, later tested positive.

The speaker said she will defer to the House attending physician as to whether her chamber needs to beef up testing, though she noted there are thousands of employees on her side of the Capitol.

Mrs. Pelosi said she tested negative for the virus Friday and plans to be checked regularly. She said she is learning about the president’s condition from the media, like everyone else, despite her position.

“Prayers are with the president, first lady and all of those who surround him,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

She said she hopes contact tracers are able to figure out who else might need to be isolated.

“I hope it will be a signal that we have to do better at controlling the spread of this virus,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi said the administration has been “anti-science” and needs to take testing and tracing and mask-wearing more seriously.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.