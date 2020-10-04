LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police continued to search Sunday for a man who brought a loaded handgun into a Las Vegas casino and it discharged after a struggle.

Nobody was injured in the incident and security officials provided arriving police officers with the suspect’s handgun.

Las Vegas Metro Police said gang detectives determined a group of people had been involved in an argument inside of the casino Friday.

Two individuals broke away from the group and walked toward the elevators, where one of them pulled out a handgun.

Police said a good Samaritan noticed the armed individual and attempted to disarm him.

As they struggled over the weapon, one round was fired and the handgun was dropped.

The unidentified Samaritan picked up the handgun and turned it over to arriving security officers as the suspect and the second male fled from the area.

Police said they have looked at surveillance video and have a good description of the suspect.

