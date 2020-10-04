Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday that President Trump’s coronavirus case should be an “alert to everybody” about the risk of contagion.

“The president can get it, I can get it, it can happen to anyone,” Mr. DeWine told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

But the Republican governor repeatedly declined to criticize the president and his aides for flouting safety rules during Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland.

Pressed by host Jake Tapper, Mr. DeWine said he wished the president wore a mask more often but wouldn’t criticize Mr. Trump and his family for declining masks provided by the Cleveland Clinic at the presidential debate.

“What we’ve tried to talk to everyone about is, if you do wear a mask, you’re going to cut down the spread,” Mr. DeWine said.

It’s unclear when Mr. Trump was infected.

While contract tracers are still at work, many are looking closely at interactions during a White House Rose Garden event on Sept. 26 in which Mr. Trump introduced his pick for the Supreme Court vacancy, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The event occurred three days before the Cleveland debate.

Mr. Trump went to Ohio for a pair of rallies a couple weeks ago, on Sept. 21. Mr. DeWine’s lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, was roundly booed when he tried to get Mr. Trump’s supporters to wear a mask that day.

“The president’s team recommended people wear masks at these rallies,” Mr. DeWine said, declining to fault Mr. Trump’s tendency to hedge support for mask-wearing or mock his rival, Joseph R. Biden, over the Democratic nominee’s steady use of face coverings.

The president is under observation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He issued a video thanking people for well-wishes and said he is hard at work from the hospitals.

But the president’s doctors on Saturday didn’t reveal key details about his condition, including his temperature readings, the results of chest scans and Mr. Trump’s last negative test for the coronavirus.

They also evaded questions about whether the president received oxygen at any time. Many news outlets reported he received supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House.

