President Trump posted a video from his military hospital Sunday in which he says he’s getting “great reports” from the doctors as he battles the coronavirus.

Fully dressed but sounding a bit raspy, he teases a visit to the “great patriots” outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, though it’s unclear what form that visit would take.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID,” he says. “I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school. And I get it and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing.”

The video was posted just after 5 p.m. Sunday but it’s unclear from the clip when it was taped.

