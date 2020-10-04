President Trump took a brief ride in a black SUV Sunday to wave to supporters outside of the military hospital where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump can be seen waving to fans outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in clips posted on social media.

The president, who tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus late Thursday, can be seen in the enclosed vehicle with at least one other person besides the driver.

Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

Almost simultaneously, he posted a video from the hospital Sunday in which he says he’s getting “great reports” from the doctors as he battles the coronavirus.

Fully dressed and sounding a bit raspy, he teases a visit to the “great patriots” outside Walter Reed and says he’s about to pay them a visit, but it was unclear what he meant until the SUV clips were posted.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID,” he says in the clip from inside the hospital. “I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school. And I get it and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing.”

The White House “pool” reporters who typically track his movements were not called back to the hospital for the event.

