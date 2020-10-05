The Senate Judiciary Committee has canceled this week’s hearing with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe because of COVID-19 concerns, his attorney said late Sunday.

A new date has not been announced.

The delay could push the hearing back until after the election, dimming Republican hopes the hearing could produce an “October Surprise” about the Obama-era Justice Department’s investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign and alleged ties to Russia.

Mr. McCabe was scheduled to appear in front of the panel on Tuesday as part of its deep dive into the origins of the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe.

Mr. McCabe’s attorney, Michael Bromwich, on Saturday said his client would not be appearing because two committee members had tested positive for coronavirus.

But after Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina tested positive for COVID-19, Mr. McCabe’s lawyer nixed the appearance.

Appearing via videoconferencing wasn’t feasible, Mr. Bromwich wrote in a letter to committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican.

Mr. Bromwich said that his client was unwilling to testify remotely because a witness answering questions via video conference is “at a distinct disadvantage.” The letter referenced the recent testimony of former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in August, claiming she was interrupted by senators so much that her answers, at times, were not understandable.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, last week canceled votes and hearings for the next two weeks after three Republican senators tested positive for coronavirus. However, Mr. McConnell did allow the Judiciary Committee to continue its work to confirm Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

