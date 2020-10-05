Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Monday criticized President Trump’s tweets about the coronavirus, following the president’s discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“Instead of talking about, the only thing I heard was one of the tweets saying that ‘don’t be so concerned about all this’ essentially. There’s a lot to be concerned about,” Mr. Biden said at a town hall conducted by NBC. “Two-hundred-and-ten million, 210,000 people have died.”

While Mr. Biden did not identify which of Mr. Trump’s 20-plus tweets on Monday angered him, the president announced his exit from the hospital while encouraging the American people to be not afraid.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 p.m. Feeling really good!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago.”

Mr. Biden said he was glad to see Mr. Trump feeling better but decided not to reach out to the president out of fear of being “intrusive.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.