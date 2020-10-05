KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Two people from Kansas City, Kansas, are facing charges in a fatal shooting that happened last week.

Lolester Mitchell of Kansas City, Kansas, was found dead inside a home on Tuesday. Authorities said Monday that 22-year-old Cooper Allan Beck was charged with intentional murder in the second degree and other crimes. He is jailed on $250,000 bond.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Billy Joe Blood is charged with conspiracy interference with a law enforcement officer, intimidation of a witness or victim, and other crimes. She is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Police have not disclosed a motive in the killing.

