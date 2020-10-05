Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace has tested negative for the coronavirus, six days after he moderated the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Fox News revealed the news Monday night.

“Wallace sat several feet away from the president for the entirety of the 90-minute slugfest before Trump ended up testing positive with the coronavirus just days later,” the network said.

“The Biden campaign said the Democratic candidate for president has since repeatedly tested negative. Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts has also since tested negative and will be back at the White House on Tuesday.”

Mr. Trump revealed that and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The president was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center and received a course of treatment. He returned to the White House on Monday evening.

Mr. Wallace had previously criticized the president for not wearing a mask during public events.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.