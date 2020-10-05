Concerned Women for America said Monday it is planning a 12-state bus tour to build support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation.

The “Women for Amy” bus tour will begin in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday. CWA President and CEO Penny Nance shared a sketch of the pink bus on Instagram that is wrapped with the words, “She Prays She Votes 2020” on one side and the “Women for Amy” slogan on the other.

“2020 is the year of conservative women, where we see the first constitutionalist conservative woman nominated to the Supreme Court,” Ms. Nance said in a statement. “Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding role model for our daughters. … I am looking forward to meeting with and educating conservative women across the country showing our support for Amy Coney Barrett and affirming that she is indeed the right one to be confirmed to the highest court in the land.”

Ms. Nance attended Judge Barrett’s formal nomination ceremony at the White House last month and announced the “Women for Amy” effort soon thereafter. CWA previously spent $500,000 organizing “Women for Kavanaugh” to help ensure Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in 2018.

CWA’s bus tour to build support for Judge Barrett will make 40 stops across the country, including in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Arizona.

The conservative women’s group is asking attendees to register in advance due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.