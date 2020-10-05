Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Sunday that he would consider locking down the state again due to the coronavirus pandemic “if the numbers dictate it.”

During a studio appearance on WISH-TV, Mr. Holcomb said he agreed with his Democratic challenger, Dr. Woody Myers, who said last week he would consider issuing another stay-at-home order if medical experts recommended it, which would prohibit people from leaving their homes except to conduct so-called essential business.

“If the numbers dictate it, then we would have to,” Mr. Holcomb said. “You wouldn’t take anything off the table if the numbers dictate it.”

“You don’t control this virus,” he said. “The virus doesn’t know boundaries. What it knows is respect for it, and if we do these things — if we mask up, if we have physical distancing between us, if we’re not going to events and cramming ourselves all together like moths to a flame — your odds go down of spreading it.

“As long as this virus is here, until we get to the day where we have a lot of therapeutics and a vaccine that’s effective, we’re going to have to do the things that responsibly contain this,” he added.

