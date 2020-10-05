CNN host Jake Tapper said Sunday that President Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis makes him a “symbol” of his own failures in his response to the pandemic.

Mr. Tapper said that while he hopes the president and the people around him who also tested positive have a “full and speedy recovery,” he can’t help but point out the “failed leadership” that got them there.

“The president and his team have been behaving as if the pandemic is over,” the CNN host said. “This callous indifference to the well-being of the citizens the president swore to protect, it’s no longer just theoretical, it’s no longer well, they might get the virus. After finding out Hope Hicks, a top aide with whom the president had been in close contact, after learning she was sick with the virus and actually showing symptoms, the president flew to a fundraiser in New Jersey and mingled.”

Mr. Tapper accused the president of putting hundreds of people at risk by holding an event last weekend in the White House Rose Garden to celebrate his third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

The CNN host asked, “Did anyone in the White House or on the Trump campaign consider at all the housekeepers and bartenders at Bedminster, the naval aviators who flew them there on Air Force One, the young interns or old donors with whom the president came in contact? Anyone? Anyone at all?

“I wish you all health and recovery and a long life, but we have to note the tragedy here. It is horrible and awful and profound,” Mr. Tapper continued. “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us.

“Get well, and please, for the rest of us who don’t get to go to Walter Reed, get well and get it together,” he concluded.

Mr. Trump spent his fourth day receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Monday, and a decision on whether to release him will reportedly be made later in the day.

