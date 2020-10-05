Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Monday he is counting on the Haitian American vote to help him swing Florida and win the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Biden visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami and urged them to register to vote as the final deadline to do so before the November election approaches.

“Think about this: Wouldn’t it be an irony, the irony of all ironies, if on election eve it turned out Haitians deliver the coup de grâce in this election?” Mr. Biden said through a face mask. “So ladies and gentlemen, good news is for me, I’m here. The bad news is, for you is, I’m coming back. I’m coming back and I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they’re four years older, too.”

Mr. Biden pledged to provide Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in America, which is a designation by the federal government that prevents the deportation of foreign nationals who have left their home countries because of natural disasters, wars, or other extraordinary circumstances.

“The Haitian community by itself, if the turnout was like it was last time, the Haitian community itself can determine the outcome of this election,” Mr. Biden said. “I really mean it. Look at the numbers, it’s real.”

Mr. Biden attended the event with his spouse, Jill Biden, and Rep. Frederica Wilson, Florida Democrat.

