White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for the coronavirus Monday and will quarantine.

Ms. McEnany said she tested negative every day since Thursday, when President Trump was diagnosed, and was unaware of White House aide Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to briefing the press Thursday.

She said no members of the press are considered close contacts of hers by the in-house medical unit.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time,” she said.

Besides Thursday’s press briefing, she’s conducted multiple outdoor gaggles with reporters since Friday without wearing a mask.

“We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery,” said White House Correspondents’ Association President Zeke Miller.

He said the association is not aware of additional infections among the press, but some reporters are waiting on test results.

“We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed,” he said.

