A majority of Americans say the U.S. government is to blame for the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the country than foreign governments, according to a new UChicago Harris/AP-NORC Poll.

The poll, released Monday, found that 56% of people surveyed believe the U.S. government’s actions are a “significant cause” of the current situation.

The U.S. has reported the most number of COVID-19 cases than any other country with over 7.3 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. It has also reported the most deaths with more than 209,000.

The U.S. population currently stands at 328 million.

Just under half of people surveyed, 47%, said they believe another foreign government played a significant role in the existing state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., while 39% pointed to the World Health Organization to blame.

The organization polled 1,053 people for the survey between September 11 and 14, 2020. The overall margin of sampling error is +/- 4.13 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.