Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham officially scheduled Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing for next week, announcing it will start Monday and continue for the next four days.

The South Carolina Republican noted the hearings will begin Oct. 12 and run through Oct. 15.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, defended the Judiciary Committee moving forward with Judge Barrett’s nomination despite two GOP members of the committee testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and self-isolating.

He said a hybrid of in-person and virtual hearings in which senators can question witnesses has been done by the Senate for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Democrats, though, have said the nomination of a Supreme Court nominee is a high-stakes process, and the hearings should be done in person — with COVID-19 testing each day for senators and key staff.

“It’s nonsense for Senate Democrats to turn on a dime and pretend these procedures are no longer workable,” Mr. McConnell said.

“We have months — months — of experience governing this way while protecting health and safety here in the Senate,” he added. “This body won’t cease to function just because Senate Democrats are afraid they’ll lose a vote.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.