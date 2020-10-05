The 6-week-old giant panda cub born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo is a male, scientists confirmed Monday.

Zoo veterinarians swabbed the cub’s cheek for DNA analysis during its first veterinary exam on Sept. 19. Male and female cubs look physically similar at birth so a genetic test is the most accurate way to determine sex.

Scientists at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) sequenced a short fragment of the zinc finger protein gene using the cub’s cheek swab and found that the cub has DNA sequences for both X and Y chromosomes, indicating the cub is a male.

The giant panda team revealed the sex of cub online using a painting made by male giant panda Tian Tian, the cub’s father, which had blue paint strokes.

The panda cub appears to be healthy and strong, according to zoo veterinarians, who conducted a brief exam of the cub on Oct. 1. The cub weighed 3.6 pounds and measured 14 inches from nose to the tip of his tail. Both of his eyes are starting to open.

In August, 22-year-old giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to the cub, becoming the oldest panda in the U.S. to have a successful pregnancy. She is also the first panda at a zoo in the U.S. to give birth with artificial insemination using only frozen semen.

Scientists and veterinarians artificially inseminated Mei Xiang on March 22 with frozen semen from Tian Tian, who turned 23 years old in late August.

Mei Xiang previously gave birth to three surviving cubs: Tai Shan in July 2005, Bao Bao in August 2013, and Bei Bei in August 2015. All cubs moved to China when they were 4 years old as part of a cooperative breeding agreement with the Asian country.

As per tradition, the zoo will name the cub 100 days after its birth. The naming ceremony should happen at the end of November.

The giant panda house at the National Zoo is currently closed to provide peace and quiet for Mei Xiang and her cub. The Asia Trail, which includes giant panda viewing, is temporarily closed to visitors for repaving of walkways.

The zoo reopened in July with entry requirements and other COVID-19 health precautions.

