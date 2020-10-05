Sen. Patrick Toomey, a two-term Republican, announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022, nor will he seek the Pennsylvania governorship, leaving a major hole for the GOP to fill.

Mr. Toomey said he was fulfilling a personal term-limits vision, having served just three terms in the U.S. House from 1999 to 2005, then winning two Senate terms, first in 2010 and again in 2016.

“By the time I finish this term I will have been in public office or 18 years over a 24-year period,” Mr. Toomey said at a press conference in Pennsylvania.

He said he was announcing his decision early — even before the 2020 election cycle concludes — because he’d been getting calls from supporters asking if they could hold fundraisers or otherwise begin to ramp up efforts for him.

“I’ve made a decision, it’s not going to change, and so I want to let everybody know,” he said.

He also shot down reporters’ suggestions that chaos at the White House, President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his recent positive diagnosis, or the trickiness of dealing with Mr. Trump were part of his decision.

“That played absolutely no role whatsoever,” he said.

Pennsylvania has been a political battleground at the state level in recent decades, with Mr. Toomey having won a seat that had been held by a Republican-turned-Democrat, the late Sen. Arlen Specter. And the state’s governorship has traded off between Republicans and Democrats since the late 1960s.

