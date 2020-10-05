HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania officials said online voter services were restored early Monday after a contractor’s computer problem took down the online voter registration and mail ballot application system for less than two days.

The Wolf administration said an equipment failure at a data center caused online outages for the Department of State, the state liquor board and other state government entities.

Officials said work to bring the other agencies back online was continuing, including the Department of State’s professional licensing services.

The outages began late Saturday and the voting services were restored at about 7 a.m. Monday.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the problem has been with a contractor’s equipment and there was no evidence of “malicious interference.”

The outage also affected online services for the Revenue and Human Services departments.

