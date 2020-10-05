New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday slammed President Trump and his staff as “reckless” for greeting donors in his state last week despite knowing about a senior aide’s positive coronavirus test.

Mr. Murphy, a Democrat who developed a rapport with Mr. Trump during the COVID-19 crisis, said contact tracers are tracking down more than 200 attendees and nearly 20 staff members tied to the Thursday events at Mr. Trump’s golf property in Bedminster.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive later that evening. It was later revealed that Mr. Trump went to New Jersey despite knowing that a close aide, Hope Hicks, had come back positive. The president had traveled with Ms. Hick to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Aides say “White House operations” cleared the event because Mr. Trump and guests were outside and socially distancing.

Mr. Murphy wasn’t having it.

“The President & his staff acted recklessly in coming to New Jersey knowing that they had been exposed to someone with a confirmed positive test,” the governor tweeted. “We hope that no confirmed cases come out of the event in Bedminster. This is a matter of humanity, but also of leadership by example.”

“We continue to investigate reports that suggest the Bedminster event may not have complied with our current rules, which may have put others at risk,” he wrote. Any failures to comply with our emergency orders will be referred to [the state attorney general] for a follow-up.”

He said authorities are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to locate out-of-state contacts, too, and that all attendees should self-quarantine for 14 days.

