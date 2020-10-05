NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man wielding a knife tried to rob a driver operating a New Orleans streetcar, police said.

The failed robbery attempt happened Sunday night and involved a streetcar on the city’s St. Charles Avenue route, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

New Orleans police said the streetcar was making a stop when a man outside pulled a knife and demanded the money in the fare box. The driver closed the door and pulled away as the would-be robber tried to pry the door open.

The driver got away safely, police said, and the assailant got nothing.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests.

