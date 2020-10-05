The Supreme Court kicked off its 2020 term Monday with just eight justices on the bench, paying tribute to their late colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg before hearing the session’s first case.

The first dispute before the court involved a challenge to part of Delaware’s state constitution requiring judges to be either Republican or Democrats, but before hearing from the lawyers, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. remembered Ginsburg’s legacy after she served nearly three decades on the bench.

He noted she was the second woman ever appointed to the high court and wrote 483 majority, concurring and dissenting opinions during her tenure.

“Justice Ginsburg’s contributions as an advocate, jurist, and citizen are immeasurable. We at the court will remember her as a dear friend and a treasured colleague,” Justice Roberts said.

