PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police on Monday were seeking a suspect after a double shooting left a 15-year-old dead and an 18-year-old critically wounded.

The shooting took place Sunday night in the Girard Park section of the city.

The 15-year-old was shot in the head and the left thigh and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot in the back and was in critical condition at the medical center, police said.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The investigation was ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.