BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump on Monday walked out of the military hospital where for three days he had been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

Wearing a mask and stepping gingerly, Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight back to the White House.

Trump, who remains contagious, was expected to continue his recovery from the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.

Still, he indicated he won’t be kept off the campaign trail for long, tweeting “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!”

His return comes as the White House is still learning the extent of the outbreak that has sickened over a dozen close contacts of the president over the last week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.