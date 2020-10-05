VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A woman was arrested after hitting and killing a Florida motorcyclist on Interstate 264 in Virginia, authorities said.

Cali Ly Vu Huynh, 37, of Norfolk was charged Saturday with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 22-year-old motorcyclist. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened just after midnight Saturday.

Troopers said Huynh was driving a Jeep Cherokee westbound on I-264 when she struck a Yamaha FZ-07 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash but further details weren’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether Huynh had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

