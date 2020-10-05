WINTHROP, Maine (AP) - The death of a man over the weekend was a homicide and the victim was shot to death, state police said Monday.

The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 30, who was formerly from the Rochester, New York, area, investigators said. Martin was last known to be staying in the Augusta area, they said.

Winthrop police responded to a report of a death Saturday night, and the state police major crimes unit was called to assist.

Crime scene investigators remained on the scene Sunday, long after Martin’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

Neighbor April Bosdell told the Kennebec Journal that she and her boyfriend saw a car drive slowly through the neighborhood Saturday evening.

Several people were in the car and at least two of them went into the home where the killing took place, she said. The vehicle was there for 10 to 20 minutes before leaving, she said.

