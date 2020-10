PHOENIX (AP) - A 22-year-old woman has been found dead in her Phoenix home and police suspect it is a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the house Sunday afternoon after a family member requested a welfare check, saying they had not heard from Robin Simmons for days.

Police found Simmons dead inside the house.

They said foul play is suspected in the death, but no further information was immediately available Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.