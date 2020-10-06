DEVERAUX TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by buckshot from a hunter over the weekend in Washington County, wardens said.

The boy’s father was shooting at a grouse and some of the shotgun pellets hit his son, WABI-TV reported.

The boy was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, wardens said.

The Maine Warden Service declined to release identities and the shooting remains under investigation.

