The Army awarded a $1.2 billion contract for a fleet of Stryker combat vehicles specifically equipped to counter unmanned aerial systems along with a range of other aircraft, officials with General Dynamics Land Systems announced.

The Army’s initial order on the recently-announced contract calls for 28 Stryker vehicles configured as Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) models for $230 million.

“This dedicated SHORAD capability adds a new operational dimension to the Stryker fleet in all of the Army’s maneuver formations,” said Don Kotchman, vice president of the Sterling Heights, Mich.-based General Dynamics Land Systems.

Stryker continues to be a highly sought combat platform beyond the original Stryker Brigade Combat Team formations, company officials said.

The contract is expected to be complete in September 2025. Work will occur at General Dynamic Land Systems plants in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Alabama and at their location in London, Ontario, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.