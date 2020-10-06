Editor’s note: The following are excerpts from “Socialists Don’t Sleep: Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall” by Cheryl K. Chumley, online opinion editor of The Washington Times.

Socialism is not the same as big government.

But the left has taken the word “socialism” and reshaped, redefined and reworked it to suit its needs, so that it’s nearly impossible to reach consensus on what’s socialist, what’s not — what’s democratic socialism versus social democracy versus social justice versus progressivism versus communism versus all the rest. This confusion is not without its benefits for the left. After all, what better way for a socialist to disguise socialist intent than by pretending not to be a socialist?

By loosest definition, socialism means force — a forced government taking, a forced government redistribution, a forced government takeover of the means of production. That’s different from big government — from a government that grows big on the entitlement-minded wings of entitlement-minded politicians and people. But big government and socialism are linked. Big government can oh-so-easily tip into socialism. And America’s actually been tip, tip, tipping that way for some time now.

Today’s socialists are yesterday’s progressives are last week’s Democrats are last month’s democratic socialists are last year’s communists — are last decade’s socialists. It’s a constant morphing, a constant redefining, a constant convoluting, and conflating of policies, platforms and politics, designed to constantly change so as to avoid detection. But let’s not get caught in the weeds. Here’s the real enemy: collectivism.

Let’s not get hung up on the ever-changing definitions, and in so doing, play right into the left’s hands. Instead, let’s keep it simple.

There’s freedom — and there’s not.

There’s sovereignty — and there’s globalism.

There’s the Constitution — and there’s unconstitutional.

There’s the notion of God-given rights — and there’s a government that treads on those rights.

Socialism may be the latest attention grabber for today’s youth. Socialism may be perceived as today’s biggest threat in America, and to America’s system of capitalism and free market and freedom. But really, it’s the seeds of socialism we need to beware. It’s the change of mindset that comes from a nation of people who are taught in public schools that America is not exceptional; who are told by politicians that hard work means nothing and that if you live, if you breathe, you are owed; who are trained to believe that absolutes are the chains that enslave and that boys can be girls, and girls, boys, simply by trading clothing; who are brainwashed into scorning once-admired traits like self-rule, self-governance, and self-sufficiency; and who are raised without God, or with a god that can be whatever is wished at the time — so that courteous culture crashes, polite society falters, and voila, government whisks into the picture to instill control.

Want an up-front and close encounter with seeds of socialism as they grow and spread? Look at the video of Black Lives Matter riots in the streets at the police killing of black suspect George Floyd, right around the summer of 2020. Scour the YouTubes of Antifa thugs as they smashed windows, burned up cars, destroyed and defaced monuments and memorials and statues of America’s history — all sparked by the death of Floyd. Watch the news feeds of the militants and anarchists who took over the city streets of Seattle and set up a Capitol Hill “Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ area, barricaded and patrolled by armed guards who kept out police, shook down residents and businesses for cash and protection money, and facilitated the distribution of a myriad of demands to local and state political leaders — all due to the horrible white officers’ handling of Floyd. …

… These are all seeds of socialism — ignorance, entitlement and victimhood mentalities, secularism and immorality, jealousies and frustrations born of lies, indoctrination of the greatness of government and weakness of the individual.

And it’s all these seeds and more that grow cultural socialism, then political socialism, then a government of socialism led by card-carrying socialists. It’s all these seeds and more that sprout, spread, stifle and choke all concepts of freedom.

When it comes to socialism in America, it’s not socialism, it’s collectivism that must be fought. It’s collectivism that must be stomped and killed and eradicated from U.S. soil. It’s anything that’s not freedom. To do that, we must recognize the seeds of socialism when they’re planted, where they’re planted, how they’re planted — so we can rip them from the soil before they sprout. It’s the seeds of socialism we want to pluck.

And we need to do it quickly, with bold determination and fearless focus. Why? Because socialists don’t sleep. Socialists don’t quit. Socialists don’t abandon the battlefield.

Not all do-gooders do good

The Open Society Institute run by world renowned anti-American philanthropist George Soros gave $3.4 million to the United Nations Development Fund in 2010. That was after giving $2.3 million in 2008 and other amounts totaling into the millions in other years. The Soros Foundation network, another George Soros organization, gave more than $2 million to UNDP between the years of 2004 and 2010. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation — these are all organizations with far-left ideologies that have donated, collectively, millions of dollars to UNDP.

The left loves to showcase these nonprofits and these billionaire foundation examples of goodness as compasses of virtue and generosity. But gifts of money don’t a saint make. Charity doesn’t always come from love. Sometimes, charity is motivated instead by desires to spread influence, stretch one’s power — sow seeds of socialism.

The Gates Foundation was in large part responsible for bringing America the disastrous, top-down, heavily bureaucratic and federally mandated — for schools that wanted substantial funding, that is — Common Core education program. The Ford Foundation has an entire Center for Social Justice building in New York City dedicated to bringing “social good” to the world — meaning, the far left’s vision of social good, by taking from one to give to another — and to honoring “the courageous people who devote their lives to achieving it.” The Rockefeller Foundation counts among its causes the 2015–2017 Transform Finance project in Virginia, a $150,000 endeavor aimed at “empower[ing] investors to make capital allocation decisions based on an enhanced understanding of racial justice.”

The coursing of dollars from the elite flow widely from foundation to organization to UN mission to globalist cause. It’s a seamless transference that makes for some of the world’s most powerful socialist-minded elitists all traveling the same massively bureaucratic circles, all funding the same sorts of bureaucratic causes — all falling under media and watchdog radars by cloaking their socialist, collectivist designs in altruistic wrappings.

What’s wrong with the Ford Foundation helping UNDP provide financially for poorer nations? Nothing.

Nothing at all — so long as Americans aren’t caught in the trap of believing all these billionaires’ do-goodisms are simply acts of charity, no strings attached. Nothing — so long as American tax dollars aren’t used to bolster and pad the endeavors of the global bodies, and therefore, either directly or indirectly, the agendas of global-minded billionaires.

When Bill Gates in 2020 pushed hard for Americans to stay home, stay away from work, stay on the stimulus check dime until his foundation, working in partnership with the World Health Organization and other groups, could develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, members of the media fawned, big government types cheered. This is the same World Health Organization, mind you, of which Politico wrote in 2017: “Some billionaires are satisfied with buying themselves an island. Bill Gates got a United Nations health agency in Geneva.”

Watchdogs in the press should’ve been all over these connections. Watchdogs should have barked up that age-old follow the money tree and called out the inherent conflicts of interest with a guy who on the one hand runs a foundation with a stated mission to develop vaccines for the world and on the other pushes the WHO to declare coronavirus a pandemic — thereby opening the doors to global need for a vaccine. Watchdogs should have hesitated more in offering a guy with a vested financial interest in developing vaccines for the world a national and even international platform to talk about the dangers of coronavirus, and the need for a globally administered vaccine. But they didn’t. “Bill Gates Might Save the World. Or Waste Billions on Vaccine Hunt,” one April headline from The Daily Beast read.

Watchdogs were too busy carrying water for Gates — simply because Gates seemed so giving of his time and money and attention for a cause that he said would save lives. …

Americans shouldn’t be afraid to call out these conflicts of interest, or at least question these perceived conflicts of interest, out of fear of offending billionaires and globalists with power. That’s what the left counts on as a means of spreading its leftist views and agendas.

⦁ Published Sept. 22 by Humanix, 256 pages.

