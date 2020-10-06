The Trump administration finalized a major overhaul Tuesday of the H-1B visa, the country’s premier high-tech guest-worker program, saying they want to prevent companies from ousting American workers in favor of cheaper foreign labor.

The types of jobs that can be filled by H-1B guest workers is being narrowed, and companies will have to prove they’re hiring the workers themselves, rather than acting as middlemen, according to new rules announced by Homeland Security.

Meanwhile the Labor Department said it is rewriting wage rules to make sure companies prove they first offered substantial pay to Americans before seeking a foreign worker under the H-1B program.

“I cannot overstate how big a deal this is,” said Ken Cuccinelli, the No. 2 official at Homeland Security.

The H-1B is known as the specialty visa, and is most commonly associated with technology workers, though it spans everything from journalists to professors to horse trainers. First lady Melania Trump, for example, originally came to the U.S. in the 1990s on an H-1B visa as a fashion model.

But in recent years, stories have abounded of American workers being fired by companies that turn to foreign workers — in some cases, even making the Americans train their replacements.

Critics on the right and left have demanded changes, and President Trump in his 2016 campaign ran on promises of an overhaul.

Tuesday’s changes were a major step toward fulfilling that promise, officials said.

The H-1B program is capped at 85,000 people per year, with 20,000 of those visas going to foreigners who obtained postgraduate degrees from U.S. institutions.

Far more petitions are filed than visas available, and Homeland Security holds a lottery each year to determine which companies get slots.

The new Homeland Security changes are intended to eliminate that loophole by pushing businesses that apply for the H-1B visa to actually employ the worker. Homeland Security also announced it will improve its audit process so it can police abuses.

The Labor Department changes will take effect this week, while the Homeland Security rules will take effect in December.

Officials said they were moving with speed to have the rules in place as the economy begins to pick up from the coronavirus pandemic, millions of out-of-work Americans try to return to their jobs and companies look to fill openings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.