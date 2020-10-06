Homeland Security released a new threat assessment Tuesday saying White supremacists are “the most persistent and lethal” domestic extremist threat to the U.S.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf also warned of anarchist violence stemming from racial justice protests, ongoing election threats from Russia, China and Iran, and foreign-origination epidemics like COVID-19 as other dangers.

But it was the announcement of White supremacists that had been anxiously anticipated.

“I am particularly concerned about white supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years,” Mr. Wolf said in the assessment.

Trump critics had complained after news reports suggested Mr. Wolf was watering down the White supremacist language and had delayed release of the report.

Mr. Wolf, though, strikes a somber tone on the issue, saying that among domestic violent extremists, “racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists — (WSEs) — will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland.”

“Since 2018 they have conducted more lethal attacks in the United States than any other DVE movement,” he said.

He also said some of them are organizing internationally.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have been pushing for that kind of evaluation of White supremacists for years, arguing that the Trump administration had been downplaying the dangers of racist extremists, while overselling the dangers of radical Islam or foreign-born terrorists.

President Trump was challenged at last week’s presidential debate to denounce White supremacists and he did so, but also told them to “stand back and stand by.” He later delivered a more complete denunciation.

Mr. Trump highlights the danger of riots and the Antifa adherents who have sparked mayhem on the outskirts of racial justice protests over the last four months.

In the new report, Mr. Wolf says those “anti-authority” forces are a growing threat, particularly to police.

And he said “hostile” countries are promoting the Antifa ideology to sow discord and chaos in the U.S.

Among the more traditional homeland security challenges, Mr. Wolf said foreign-based terrorist organizations will saber-rattle over attacking the U.S., but “probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots.”

Iran, though, will continue to flex its own ties to terrorist organizations as a retaliatory threat against the U.S.

Mr. Wolf said smuggling cartels will continue to feed Americans’ drug use and to provide a path for illegal immigrants to breach the border.

The fracturing of the existing cartels will “almost certainly” cause a spike in violence on the U.S.-Mexico border, he said, and U.S.-based gangs, fighting for their own share of the drug market here, may grow more violent, too.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.