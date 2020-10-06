President Trump blasted former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Tuesday, saying he is trying to buy his way back into the Democratic Party after running a failed presidential campaign earlier this year.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg, who made a fool of himself on the Dems debate stage when Elizabeth Warren & the others simply took him apart, is going “crazy” trying to buy his way back into the Liberal Democrat’s hearts. His Florida ads are lies. I am much better for SENIORS than Sleepy!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Bloomberg, a billionaire media mogul, has spent millions in the sunshine state, trying to turn it blue for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden in November.

Mr. Trump won Florida by only 1.2% in 2016, and it has 29 electoral college votes.

Mr. Bloomberg, who attempted to run for the Democratic nomination but failed to garner enough support during the primary, donated $3 million to Florida For All, a group that will go door to door for progressive candidates in an attempt to talk to minority voters. Additionally, he’s spent $40 million on ads in the state against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Bloomberg also raised roughly $16 million to pay for the fees for former felons in the swing state so they can vote after their fines and penalties are cleared, in a hope they’ll cast ballots for Mr. Biden.

The move was criticized by the state attorney general, who suggested a probe must occur to ensure there is no bribery taking place.

