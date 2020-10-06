President Trump pulled the nuclear option Tuesday, ordering mass declassification of all documents related to Russia and Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump approvingly retweeted Tuesday evening a claim that the FBI and CIA knew Russia collusion was a political hoax and then added his response.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” he said.

His order also covered “the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal,” which conservatives have long charged was a half-hearted “investigation” intended to provide cover for Mrs. Clinton.

The kicker was at the end: “No redactions!”

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

It wasn’t immediately clear what documents would be released and what they might reveal, but the Washington Times reported earlier Tuesday that the CIA wrote a highly classified three-page memo to FBI Director James B. Comey and agent Peter Strzok telling them Mrs. Clinton had approved a plan to blame Russian computer hacking of her on Mr. Trump.

