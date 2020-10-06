President Trump on Tuesday criticized Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden’s newest campaign promise on abortion, which the former vice president articulated during a Monday evening town hall in Florida.

Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

At the town hall, Mr. Biden said he vowed to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, if it were struck down by the Supreme Court.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who could be confirmed before the election, would shift the balance of the Supreme Court and set a solid 6-3 conservative majority.

“Number one, we don’t know exactly what she will do, although the expectation is that she may very well move to over, overview, overrule Roe,” Mr. Biden said. “The only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

Mr. Biden has repeatedly dodged questions about his position on “court packing,” which many on the left have advocated for to strike back at a conservative shift on the highest court.

• Ryan Lovelace contributed to this report.

