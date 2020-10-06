In the midst of an hours-long Twitter tear on the “Russia Hoax,” the stimulus bill and charges of election fraud, President Trump took time out to take a shot at Nancy Pelosi’s attractiveness.

The House speaker had called Mr. Trump’s behavior a “brazen invitation” to the virus as the president was being hospitalized, prompting Mr. Trump to respond and raise the ante.

“Wear your mask in the ‘beauty’ parlor, Nancy!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Wear your mask in the “beauty” parlor, Nancy! https://t.co/z3JAxwrXTi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The president was alluding to Mrs. Pelosi having been videotaped at a San Francisco salon that was supposed to have been closed under city law and not in a mask, to boot.

In referring to the ESalon facility, Mr. Trump used sarcastic quote marks around the word “beauty.”

Relations between Mr. Trump and Mrs. Pelosi have been frozen for a long time and the pair haven’t reportedly spoken for a year.

Earlier Tuesday, Mr. Trump cut off all coronavirus stimulus talks with Mrs. Pelosi. Yet elsewhere in his evening Twitter tear, he called for various stimulus measures to be passed.

In one such tweet, he even specifically tagged Mrs. Pelosi.

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer,” he wrote.

