FBI agents named in a federal lawsuit asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to not to hold them personally responsible for having put Muslim men on the federal No-Fly List after the men refused to spy on their religious communities for the government.

Muhammad Tanvir, Jameel Al-gibhah and Naveed Shinwri filed a federal lawsuit against more than a dozen FBI agents for violating the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act, a federal law that prohibits the government from burdening the free exercise of religion.

All of the men in the lawsuit are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. The agents allegedly put the men on the No-Fly List when they refused to be government informants and spy on their respective religious communities.

According to court documents, the men were banned from flying for several years.

The lower court dismissed part of the lawsuit against the agents in their official capacity because the men were eventually removed from the no-fly list. But the appellate court permitted the lawsuits against the individual agents to move forward, allowing the Muslim men to obtain monetary damages.

In return, the federal agents appealed to the high court, arguing the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act allows suits against the government — but not civil lawsuits for monetary damages against individual federal employees for actions in the line of duty.

Edwin Kneedler, deputy solicitor general for the Justice Department which defended the agents, said Congress is generally concerned about government morale in not wanting individual civil lawsuits filed against federal officials.

“Damage actions could put the employee in a difficult bind,” Mr. Kneedler said. “We think the respect for the executive branch that is reflected in the statues Congress has passed calls for a parallel rule of deference.”

Ramzi Kassem, the attorney representing the Muslim men, said the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, shortly after the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act was passed in 1993, issued guidance saying damages can be available in individual capacity lawsuits.

“My clients lost precious years with loved ones, plus jobs and educational opportunities,” he told the justices.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was apprehensive about buying into the men’s claims, saying under the law there is no intent requirement in determining if the FBI agents should be held accountable for conduct. “That seems just an odd mismatch,” Justice Kavanaugh said.

The court is expected to issue a ruling in the case, Tanzin v. Tanvir, by the end of June, which is when the justices wrap up the 2020 term.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.