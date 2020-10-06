The CIA wrote a highly classified three-page memo to FBI Director James Comey and Agent Peter Strzok telling them candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a plan to blame Russian computer-hacking on Donald Trump.

The Washington Times obtained a copy of the heavily redacted memo sent to the FBI on Sept. 7, 2016, weeks after Mr. Strzok had opened the Crossfire Hurricane probe into the Trump campaign on suspicion of conspiring with the Kremlin.

Then-CIA Director John Brennan wrote in notes that Mrs. Clinton allegedly approved the plan, one declassified document shows.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe had previously described the contents in a letter to Congress. He declassified the memo and notes on Tuesday at the direction of President Trump. He has repeatedly complained he is the victim of a “Russia hoax” that said he colluded with the Kremlin.

The memo refers to “the source,” a suspected Russian.

The CIA memo says, “An exchange [redacted] discussing U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of private email server.”

Mr. Brennan wrote in notes, “We’re gaining additional insight into Russian activities.”

Mr. Brennan said that on July 26 Mrs. Clinton allegedly approved “a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

The information from a Crossfire Hurricane fusion cell, the memo said, an apparent joint operation of FBI, CIA and other agencies.

Mrs. Clinton received repeated scrutiny during the campaign for her practice of storing State Department emails on an at-home computer server.

By September, Wikileaks had released a trove of Democratic Party and Clinton campaign emails stolen by Russian military intelligence.

Mr. Ratcliffe sent the memo to Congress’ intelligence committee chairmen.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, California Democrat, has termed the intelligence “Russian disinformation.”

Mr. Ratcliffe, who first notified Congress about the alleged scheme in a letter, issued a statement at the time saying the intelligence is not disinformation. Tuesday’s release shows that he quoted the documents accurately.

The Mr. Clinton allegedly approved the anti-Trump plan, the campaign had received information from its hired opposition researcher, Christopher Steele. His dossier said there existed an “extensive conspiracy” between Russia and the Trump campaign to interfere in the election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller reported in March 2019 that he did not establish such a conspiracy and no one was charged.

The CIA memo said it was provided “for the exclusive use of your Bureau for background, investigative action or lead purposes, as appropriate.”

Apparently the FBI took no action. Mr. Comey testified last week to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he does not recall the CIA memo, which was addressed directly to him.

The CIA directed the FBI to closely guard the memo by keeping it out of court filings and databases.

