The Trump administration’s top arms control negotiator on Tuesday said “important progress” is being made in nuclear talks between the U.S. and Russia.

Representatives from the U.S. and Russia met in Finland Monday to continue preliminary negotiations as a follow-up to talks that took place in Vienna over the summer.

“Thank you to President [Sauli Niisto] @niinisto and the wonderful people of Finland for their generous hospitality in hosting such pivotal US-Russia nuclear arms control negotiations,” Marshall Billingslea, the U.S. special presidential envoy for arms control, tweeted. “Important progress.”

The talks are believed to have centered around negotiations to replace or extend New START, the last arms treaty between Washington and Moscow, which expires in February.

The government of Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed extending the New START between the U.S. and Russia for another five years, a move that could be made without congressional approval under the treaty.

But President Trump and U.S. officials, including Mr. Billingslea, have previously stated that any future nuclear deal would have to include China — which is hesitant to join such an agreement.

Following Monday’s talks, the prospects of a new deal appeared to be grim, despite an optimistic tone from western counterparts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the conditions put forth by U.S. negotiators and said the terms are “absolutely unilateral and don’t take into account our interests, or the experience of many decades when arms control has existed to mutual satisfaction.”

This story is based in part on wire reports.

