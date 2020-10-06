MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state inmate has died after being assaulted by another prisoner, the Alabama Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

The prison system said Demarcus Fernando Harrison, a 46-year-old inmate at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore died last week from injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.

The prison system said the assault is under investigation. Harrison was serving a life sentence out of Lauderdale County for first-degree robbery.

The prison system said in a statement that it condemns all violence in its facilities, and the fatal actions taken against Harrison by another inmate are being investigated.

Harrison’s exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.

The U.S. Department of Justice last year said violent conditions in Alabama prisons violate the Constitution and threatened to sue the state unless conditions improve.

