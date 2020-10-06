COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police in western Iowa are seeking the driver of a car investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash, then fled the scene.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. A witness told police that a light blue car merging onto the interstate from I-480 hit one of three motorcycles traveling southbound on I-29, pushing the bike into a guardrail.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, where he died. A woman who was a passenger on the bike was also taken to the Omaha hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police said both are from Tennessee. Their names had not been released by late Tuesday morning.

Investigators asked for anyone who saw the crash to call police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.