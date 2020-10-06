Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden expanded his lead over President Trump after the first presidential debate, according to a new poll.

The new CNN/SSRS poll data showed 56% of registered voters said they were planning to support Mr. Biden while only 41% said they backed Mr. Trump. The 15-point lead is the largest advantage yet for the former vice president for this survey, with less than a month before Election Day.

The new data comes not only after the first debate but also overlapped with the president spending several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center battling the coronavirus. He returned to the White House Monday evening.

According to this survey, 59% likely voters preferred Mr. Biden’s approach to handling the coronavirus pandemic and health care, while only about 39% felt that way about Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden also had more support on handling racial issues in the country, with 62% of likely voters preferring him to the 36% for Mr. Trump; crime and safety, 55% to 43%; and nominating a new Supreme Court justice, 57% to 41%.

Support is virtually split when it comes to recovering the hard-hit economy.

In the previous CNN poll of registered voters, which took place from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, Mr. Biden only had 51% of support, compared to Mr. trump’s 43%.

This newest poll was conducted from Oct. 1-4 by surveying 1,095 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The next major face-off between the campaigns comes on Wednesday, with the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California.

