Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden aims to strike a unifying chord Tuesday with a speech at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The former vice president is set to speak later in the afternoon at the historic Civil War battlefield.

“Some people may think it’s a little dramatic, but I think it’s appropriate. We have to unite this nation and I’ve decided to do it from Gettysburg,” he told reporters after a fundraising event. “I mean every word of it.”

“It’s about bringing people along. It’s about finally fulfilling that promise: Frederick Douglass has talked about — in [the] second inaugural of Lincoln — he said it is a ‘sacred try.’ We have to have the sacred try to get this right,” he added.

Mr. Biden was referring to an exchange between Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who praised Lincoln’s second inaugural address as a “sacred effort.”

President Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863, four and half months after Union soldiers defeated the Confederates in what is considered the turning point of the Civil War.

Lincoln’s remarks at the dedication of a national military cemetery at Gettysburg reminded the nation of the Founders’ intention to create an enduring country dedicated to equality and freedom.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.