MIke Pence will speak to the camera directly Wednesday night; Kamala Harris will do so from behind a transparent shield.

The Commission on Presidential Debates had tried to have both vice-presidential candidates surrounded by Plexiglas screens at Wednesday’s debate in Salt Lake City, one of several responses to the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House.

But Mr. Pence’s team refused to go along and, as a result, will debate without the barrier, CNN reported Tuesday evening, citing “a member of the debate commission.”

Pence aides had been saying publicly that they were skeptical of the request.

“We have yet to hear medical evidence what the plexiglass is for,” Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short told CNN.

There would be further meetings Tuesday evening between commission members and and the campaigns, the commission member told CNN. But the panel will not push the plexiglass plan on Mr. Pence, which had been announced Monday evening.

Ms. Harris “is the one who wanted plexiglass, so if she has plexiglass surrounding her so she is cut off from everyone else, that is fine,” the commission member told CNN “If (Pence) doesn’t want plexiglass, that is up to him.”

The Harris campaign said the issue of Mr. Pence and plexiglass would not be a deal killer for the candidate, but called it emblematic and dangerous anyway.

“Senator Harris will be at the debate, respecting the protections that the Cleveland Clinic has put in place to promote safety for all concerned,” spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. “If the Trump administration’s war on masks has now become a war on safety shields, that tells you everything you need to know about why their COVID response is a failure.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.