House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump Tuesday for derailing coronavirus relief negotiations.

Mrs. Pelosi said the president insisted on a $150 billion business tax cut she argued was intended for the “wealthiest people in America” but ignored Americans struggling to pay their bills.

“President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” she said in a statement. “Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus.

“Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray,” she added.

Mrs. Pelosi cited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who on Tuesday called for more stimulus from lawmakers.

Mr. Trump announced via Twitter that he was instructing his negotiators to pull back from talks until after the Nov. 3 general election.

