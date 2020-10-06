BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Republican Party chairwoman of a county that provided 12 percent of President Trump’s winning margin in Pennsylvania four years ago criticized the president’s state campaign Tuesday for ignoring her requests for a presidential rally and other steps to boost voter turnout.

“I’ve begged, I’ve stood on my head,” said Northampton County Republican Committee Chair Lee Snover. “We’re the third-largest area in Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. I mean, come on. He needs to carry it in 2020 — why not here?”

When Mr. Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes in 2016, Northampton County provided about 5,500 votes to his winning margin — about 12 percent. He defeated Hillary Clinton in Northampton County by about 4 percentage points.

But statewide polls show Mr. Trump trailing Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden by about 7 percentage points. While Mrs. Snover said she doesn’t believe the polls are accurate, she also said the race is tight and that blue-collar Northampton County could again make a big difference in the crucial swing state.

She complained in an interview that she can’t get a response from Pennsylvania Trump campaign chair Bernie Comfort.

“I think that’s the question of 2020 — why hasn’t Trump been to Northampton County?” she said. “They will not entertain it.”

Ms. Comfort did not return a request for comment. Mrs. Snover said they don’t get along.

The president, who said he plans to return to the campaign trail soon after being hospitalized for COVID-19, has held four rallies in Pennsylvania this year. None has been within 90 miles of Northampton County.

Mrs. Snover also said she’s suggested that the campaign hold county-by-county virtual events, but her request “fell on deaf ears.”

“I’m sure I’m not the only person who’s asking for the president,” she said. “They just think I’m a goofball.”

