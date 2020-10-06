ATLANTA (AP) - Two men have died and one person has been hospitalized due to a shooting in an Atlanta home.

Responding officers discovered the three victims inside the home Monday night, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Atlanta police spokesperson Steve Avery said they were “shot by an unknown suspect.”

Police have not released the identity of the men who died. The third man who was wounded in the shooting was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Avery said investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the incident.

