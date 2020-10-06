EASTON, Md. (AP) - Several “suspicious devices” were found on Trump-Pence campaign signs around a Maryland city, but when bomb squads arrived, they realized those devices were small alarm systems.

Easton Police and the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad said they were busy Sunday and Monday investigating the devices, which were found taped to the political lawn signs.

The first sign was found in Idlewild Park Sunday morning. Later, four more signs in and around Easton were found with similar devices on them.

Officials said the devices posed no threat to the public: They’re just audible alarms that sound when a pull pin, attached to a string, is tugged away.

The State Marshal’s office said their apparent purpose was to prevent the signs from being stolen or removed.

The campaign signs were placed in public areas, which is illegal. Campaign signs aren’t allowed on “public rights-of-way,” road shoulders, or on medians.

Officials have asked the public to alert police if other suspicious devices are found on the signs. Officials also asked residents to not remove the devices themselves.

