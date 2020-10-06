MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man killed in an exchange of gunfire that also killed a South Carolina police officer.

John Derek Aycoth, of Myrtle Beach, died from a gunshot wound at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Monday.

Myrtle Beach police were responding to a domestic call when gunfire erupted, killing Aycoth and Officer Jacob Hancher, according to Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.

Hancher was a community service officer for four years and patrol officer for less than a year, Prock said. He was the first Myrtle Beach officer killed while on duty since 2002.

A second officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement over the weekend. An update on his condition was not given.

An agency spokesman told news outlets Monday that investigators were continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence.

